Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says

13-12-2025 | 12:01
Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says

Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an Islamic State attack on Saturday in Palmyra, Syria, where they were supporting counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said.

Three others were wounded, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces.

Reuters
 

