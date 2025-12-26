News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf
Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 03:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf
Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian island of Qeshm in the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday.
Authorities did not name the vessel or disclose its nationality. They said 16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges. State TV said the tanker was seized on Wednesday.
Iranian news websites published video footage and photographs of what they said was the seized tanker.
Iran said last week it had seized another foreign tanker carrying 6 million litres of what it described as smuggled diesel in the Gulf of Oman without identifying the vessel or its nationality.
Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a sharp fall in the value of its national currency, has been seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf states.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Gulf
Fuel
Next
Explosion at mosque in Syria's Homs kills three — Reuters
Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu says Israel not seeking war but stays vigilant
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
0
Middle East News
2025-11-15
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
Middle East News
2025-11-15
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
0
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Foreign minister says 'no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility' in Iran
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Foreign minister says 'no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility' in Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-12-05
Iran holds drills in Gulf, firing ballistic, cruise missiles at simulated targets
Middle East News
2025-12-05
Iran holds drills in Gulf, firing ballistic, cruise missiles at simulated targets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:16
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces
Middle East News
05:16
Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces
0
Middle East News
05:13
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
Middle East News
05:13
Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists
0
Middle East News
15:01
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
Middle East News
15:01
Yemen government asks Saudi-led coalition to take military measures to support it
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Retired Lebanese officer's disappearance revives mystery of Israeli pilot Ron Arad
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Retired Lebanese officer's disappearance revives mystery of Israeli pilot Ron Arad
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
0
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
08:30
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
07:33
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
Lebanon News
07:43
President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
Lebanon News
07:08
Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority
8
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Lebanon News
15:47
France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More