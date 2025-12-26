Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 03:08
High views
Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf
Iran says foreign tanker carrying smuggled fuel seized in Gulf

Iran has seized a foreign oil tanker near the Iranian island of Qeshm in the Gulf, saying it was carrying 4 million litres of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Friday.

Authorities did not name the vessel or disclose its nationality. They said 16 foreign crew members had been detained on criminal charges. State TV said the tanker was seized on Wednesday.

Iranian news websites published video footage and photographs of what they said was the seized tanker.

Iran said last week it had seized another foreign tanker carrying 6 million litres of what it described as smuggled diesel in the Gulf of Oman without identifying the vessel or its nationality.

Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and a sharp fall in the value of its national currency, has been seeking to curb widespread fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf states.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Gulf

Fuel

