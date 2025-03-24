Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US

24-03-2025 | 06:39
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US

Iran said on Monday that it was open to indirect talks with the United States after President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum for a new nuclear deal.

"The way is open for indirect negotiations," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, dismissing the prospect of direct talks with Washington "until there is a change in the other side's approach towards the Islamic republic."

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Indirect Talks

Nuclear Energy

