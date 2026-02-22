US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

Middle East News
22-02-2026 | 09:27
High views
US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports
US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

United States negotiators are ready to hold another round of talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva if they receive a detailed Iranian proposal for a nuclear deal in the next 48 hours, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. official.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

