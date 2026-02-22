Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in remarks published by the newspaper ‘’Asharq Al-Awsat’': I was the first to declare my commitment to holding the elections, to prevent anyone from trying to blame me for a technical postponement or an extension of parliament’s term.



He added that anyone seeking to postpone the elections should assume responsibility for that decision rather than shifting the blame onto others.



Berri also informed ambassadors of Quintet Committee that he does not support a technical delay of the parliamentary elections or an extension of parliament’s mandate.



