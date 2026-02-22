Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

Lebanon News
22-02-2026 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in remarks published by the newspaper ‘’Asharq Al-Awsat’': I was the first to declare my commitment to holding the elections, to prevent anyone from trying to blame me for a technical postponement or an extension of parliament’s term.

He added that anyone seeking to postpone the elections should assume responsibility for that decision rather than shifting the blame onto others.

Berri also informed ambassadors of Quintet Committee that he does not support a technical delay of the parliamentary elections or an extension of parliament’s mandate.

Lebanon News

Berri

Asharq

Al-Awsat:

support

delaying

elections

extending

Parliament’s

LBCI Next
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23

Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

Speaker Berri extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity and love to protect Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

Berri: Elections will be held on time, no delay possible

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-29

Three Turkish police, six Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16

Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More