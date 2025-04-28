US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

Middle East News
28-04-2025 | 10:18
High views
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen&#39;s Houthis
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on the Houthis in Yemen as Washington continues to pressure the Iran-aligned group over its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The announcement of the sanctions was made on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

US Treasury Department

Sanctions

Yemen

Houthis

