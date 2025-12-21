France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron

World News
21-12-2025 | 10:00
France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron
France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he had given the official go-ahead to replace his country's flagship, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

"In line with the last two military programming laws, and after a thorough and comprehensive review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier," Macron said during a visit to French troops in the United Arab Emirates, adding that the decision to move ahead with the project was made this week.

AFP

