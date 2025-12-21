News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron
World News
21-12-2025 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France to build new aircraft carrier to replace flagship: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he had given the official go-ahead to replace his country's flagship, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.
"In line with the last two military programming laws, and after a thorough and comprehensive review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier," Macron said during a visit to French troops in the United Arab Emirates, adding that the decision to move ahead with the project was made this week.
AFP
World News
build
aircraft
carrier
replace
flagship:
Macron
Next
Australia falls silent for Bondi Beach shooting victims
Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11
France's Macron heads to Egypt on Monday to back Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11
France's Macron heads to Egypt on Monday to back Gaza ceasefire deal
0
World News
2025-11-26
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
World News
2025-11-26
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Mitri to LBCI: Lebanon has a 'rare opportunity' to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Mitri to LBCI: Lebanon has a 'rare opportunity' to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:11
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
World News
07:11
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
0
World News
05:23
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
World News
05:23
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
0
World News
03:49
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
World News
03:49
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
0
World News
03:14
Australia falls silent for Bondi Beach shooting victims
World News
03:14
Australia falls silent for Bondi Beach shooting victims
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
0
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-20
Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
0
Lebanon News
13:05
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
Lebanon News
13:05
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:10
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah member in Yater, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:10
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah member in Yater, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Banks Association sources say strike still an option if an unfair law is issued targeting depositors
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
13:05
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
Lebanon News
13:05
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Back home for the holidays: Lebanese families reunite
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Arms and authority: Iraq faces renewed debate over state control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Arms and authority: Iraq faces renewed debate over state control
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More