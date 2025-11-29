Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work

News Bulletin Reports
29-11-2025 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

CNN’s team entered a Hezbollah tunnel alongside a large group of foreign, Arab, and Lebanese media during a tour organized by the Lebanese army south of the Litani River. 

The visit was not simply a tour marking one year since the ceasefire agreement, but a decision by the army, backed by the presidency and based on earlier recommendations from the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Over the past year, the Lebanese army quietly worked to implement the agreement, dismantling Hezbollah installations and collecting weapons and ammunition. Its silence stemmed from a desire to avoid local provocation, but that discretion also exposed its efforts to skepticism and to Israeli media propaganda. One military official said the army “paid a high price for its silence.”

The media tour came just weeks before the end of the army’s first phase of operations south of the Litani River and its full control of the sector. As part of the tour, journalists were taken into a tunnel similar to 177 others the army has dealt with over the past year.

The army also provided figures, maps, images, and footage revealed for the first time, documenting more than 30,000 operations and the seizure of 230,000 weapons and ammunition pieces, including 566 rocket launchers. It also reported shutting down 11 crossings along the Litani River.

The documented observations and field evidence counter Israeli propaganda and demonstrate the army’s ability to continue implementing the plan to restrict weapons, despite Israeli threats of launching a war to undermine Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

The roughly 40-minute walk through valleys to reach one of the Hezbollah tunnels the army seized in Wadi Zibqin illustrated the challenges of its mission in rugged, forested terrain. Discovering such installations is made more difficult by limited resources and the harsh conditions facing soldiers. 

Some were killed while dismantling military structures and tunnels.

The tour brought the army’s efforts into public view after months of being shown only to the ceasefire monitoring committee and U.N. forces. It also sent a clear signal about the need to support the military institution and give it the space and time to complete its plan, despite Israeli threats.

The effort now requires additional media tours, particularly for American outlets, to clearly present the army’s work to decision-making centers and reinforce the ongoing implementation of dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Tunnels

Lebanese Army

Disarmament

Israel

LBCI Next
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:47

Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
World News
08:01

Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-27

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?

LBCI
World News
15:26

Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'

LBCI
World News
08:01

Trump says Venezuela airspace should be considered 'closed in its entirety'

LBCI
World News
06:47

Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More