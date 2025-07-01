Iran warns against 'destructive approach' of European countries in call with EU foreign policy chief

01-07-2025 | 12:56
0min
Iran warns against 'destructive approach' of European countries in call with EU foreign policy chief

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas against what he called the "destructive approach" of several European countries, he said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

Araghchi also criticized the stance of some European countries over the recent air war between Israel and Iran, saying it was supportive of Israel and the United States. He did not specify which countries he had in mind.


Reuters
 

