Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 06:22
Lebanon&#39;s Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that two people were killed and one other wounded due to an Israeli airstrike on a car on the Zebdine–Nabatieh road in South Lebanon on Monday.

