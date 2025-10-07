News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-10-2025 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Indirect talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas have been "positive" so far, two sources close to the Palestinian militants' negotiating team told AFP on Tuesday, with discussions set to resume around midday.
"The talks were positive last night, with the first round lasting four hours," one of the sources said. "The indirect negotiations are scheduled to resume at midday," he added.
Another Palestinian source confirmed the talks would resume in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh Tuesday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Positive
Sources
Negotiators
Israel
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Palestinian source close to Hamas says group examining Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Palestinian source close to Hamas says group examining Trump's Gaza plan
0
World News
2025-10-06
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'
World News
2025-10-06
Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:12
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:12
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
Lebanon News
15:04
After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?
4
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
06:22
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
Lebanon News
08:42
Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
12:40
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
Lebanon News
12:40
Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More