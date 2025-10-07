Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators

07-10-2025 | 02:55
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators

Indirect talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas have been "positive" so far, two sources close to the Palestinian militants' negotiating team told AFP on Tuesday, with discussions set to resume around midday.

"The talks were positive last night, with the first round lasting four hours," one of the sources said. "The indirect negotiations are scheduled to resume at midday," he added.

Another Palestinian source confirmed the talks would resume in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh Tuesday.


AFP
 
