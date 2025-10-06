Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 13:18
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
2min
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal presented a detailed briefing on the first phase of the army’s disarmament plan, reminding ministers that it rests on three main pillars: restricting weapons south of the Litani River, containing arms across Lebanese territory, and tightening control over Palestinian camps by sealing entry and exit points under army supervision.

Sources said General Haykal elaborated on each of these points, explaining what has been implemented so far, where progress has been made, and how the plan is advancing — supported by concrete data and figures.

While addressing the disarmament efforts south of the Litani, Haykal noted that local residents have not obstructed the implementation of the plan’s first phase and that cooperation between the Lebanese Army and U.N. forces remains strong.

Despite Israeli obstacles and ongoing violations, the commander affirmed that the army continues to carry out its timetable for the first phase, which is set to conclude by the end of the year, and that progress is proceeding as planned. 

He also expressed hope that the state would strengthen its presence in South Lebanon.

