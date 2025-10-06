News
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
The Port of Beirut and CMA Beirut Terminal have achieved a new milestone, securing certification for compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, following a successful audit and formal approval from relevant authorities.
In a statement, the Port of Beirut Authority said the certification underscores both parties’ commitment to the highest international standards in maritime and port security, strengthening Beirut’s position as a key and reliable hub in the region.
The port’s management described the achievement as a major step in its ongoing development plan, aimed at enhancing operational and security performance in line with global safety and sustainability standards in the maritime transport sector.
Lebanon News
Beirut
Port
ISPS
Certification
