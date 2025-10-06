Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

The Port of Beirut and CMA Beirut Terminal have achieved a new milestone, securing certification for compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, following a successful audit and formal approval from relevant authorities.



In a statement, the Port of Beirut Authority said the certification underscores both parties’ commitment to the highest international standards in maritime and port security, strengthening Beirut’s position as a key and reliable hub in the region.



The port’s management described the achievement as a major step in its ongoing development plan, aimed at enhancing operational and security performance in line with global safety and sustainability standards in the maritime transport sector.