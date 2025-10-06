Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

The Port of Beirut and CMA Beirut Terminal have achieved a new milestone, securing certification for compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, following a successful audit and formal approval from relevant authorities.
 
In a statement, the Port of Beirut Authority said the certification underscores both parties’ commitment to the highest international standards in maritime and port security, strengthening Beirut’s position as a key and reliable hub in the region.

The port’s management described the achievement as a major step in its ongoing development plan, aimed at enhancing operational and security performance in line with global safety and sustainability standards in the maritime transport sector.

Lebanon News

Beirut

Port

ISPS

Certification

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-17

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Army Commander highlights Israeli violations, UNIFIL cooperation in monthly disarmament report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Army Commander meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee on farewell visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:04

Germany says 'stable France' is important for Europe after PM quits

LBCI
World News
07:28

Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli drones fly low over Nabatieh since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Truck drivers block Dahr el-Baydar highway over vehicle detentions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israeli airstrike targets car on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More