Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-10-2025 | 00:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site

Families held a moment of silence at the site of Israel's Nova music festival Tuesday to remember the victims of the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian militants, AFP journalists saw.

Dozens of relatives paid their respects at the site, which has since become a memorial, holding a minute's silence at 06:29 am (0329 GMT) to mark two years to the day after the attack.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Families

Victims

Israel

Festival

Site

Gaza

Palestinians

LBCI Next
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:12

Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25

Abbas rejects October 7 attack, antisemitism

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Syria to hold parliamentary elections on October 5

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Israel hostage families say 'essential' for immediate end to Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:55

Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:12

Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More