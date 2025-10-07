Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson

07-10-2025 | 00:33
Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson
Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson

Nine more United Nations personnel have been detained by Yemen's Houthi authorities, bringing the total number of arbitrarily held U.N. staff to 53 since 2021, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continued arbitrary detentions of its personnel and its partners, as well as the ongoing unlawful seizure of U.N. premises and assets in areas under Houthi control," Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric did not specify the timing or circumstances of the latest detentions.

The Iran-aligned group raided U.N. premises in Sanaa in August and detained at least 18 U.N. staff following an Israeli strike that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several other ministers.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

UN

Staff

Houthis

Yemen

Spokesperson

