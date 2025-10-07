Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'

Australia's most populous state criticized a pro-Palestine group's plan to stage a protest event in Sydney on Tuesday, the second anniversary of the attacks by militant group Hamas that triggered a deadly war in Gaza.



Israel's military strikes have since killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and left the majority of 2.2 million Gazans homeless and starving in an enclave destroyed by relentless bombardment.



The Stand for Palestine Australia group is planning a 'glory to our martyrs' event on Tuesday evening in Sydney's Bankstown suburb, drawing condemnation from Chris Minns, the premier of the state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney.





Reuters