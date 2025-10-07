Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-10-2025 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary &#39;shockingly insensitive&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Australian state says pro-Palestine event on October 7 anniversary 'shockingly insensitive'

Australia's most populous state criticized a pro-Palestine group's plan to stage a protest event in Sydney on Tuesday, the second anniversary of the attacks by militant group Hamas that triggered a deadly war in Gaza.

Israel's military strikes have since killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and left the majority of 2.2 million Gazans homeless and starving in an enclave destroyed by relentless bombardment.

The Stand for Palestine Australia group is planning a 'glory to our martyrs' event on Tuesday evening in Sydney's Bankstown suburb, drawing condemnation from Chris Minns, the premier of the state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney.


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Australia

Palestine

Event

Israel

LBCI Next
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

Trump says has 'disagreement' with UK PM on Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41

Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25

Abbas rejects October 7 attack, antisemitism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:55

Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:41

Families hold moment of silence for October 7 victims at Israel festival site

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

After suspension of “Rissalat Association” license, PM Salam explains government’s decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cash economy under scrutiny: Can notaries catch suspicious funds?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli army claims it killed key Hezbollah air defense operative

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Mass pruning in Bsharri sparks concern over Lebanon’s iconic cedars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More