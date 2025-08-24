US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Israel on Sunday and held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Washington's request that Israel rein in its attacks in Lebanon, according to Axios.



Barrack also met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Defense Minister Israel Katz. The discussions centered on parallel U.S. efforts to advance new security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon, and between Israel and Syria, described as an initial step toward possible future normalization.



U.S. officials said that with the war in Gaza still ongoing, Israel has an interest in reducing tensions along its northern borders with Lebanon and Syria and in reaching new agreements with both countries.