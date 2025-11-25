Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage

The Israeli military said the Red Cross received the remains of a hostage held in Gaza on Tuesday, as part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.



"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.



Before the latest handover, militants still held the bodies of three hostages in Gaza.





Reuters