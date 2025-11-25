News
Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage
The Israeli military said the Red Cross received the remains of a hostage held in Gaza on Tuesday, as part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.
Before the latest handover, militants still held the bodies of three hostages in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Red Cross
Body
Gaza
Hostage
