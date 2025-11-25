Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland

25-11-2025 | 10:16
Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland
Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland

Syrian security forces used gunfire on Tuesday to break up two rival groups of demonstrators in the coastal town of Latakia, heartland of the country's Alawite minority, witnesses and officials said.

Syria has been rocked by several episodes of sectarian violence since longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, who hails from the Muslim Alawite minority, was ousted by a rebel offensive last year and replaced by a Sunni-led government.

Witnesses said hundreds of Alawite protesters had gathered to demand a decentralized political system in Syria and the release of men they say were unjustly detained by the country's new authorities. Supporters of the government then gathered and began shouting insults at the Alawites.

About an hour into the Alawites' rally, gunshots were heard in Agriculture Square, one of two town squares where the protesters had gathered, according to two witnesses and videos verified by Reuters. One of the verified videos showed a man lying motionless on the ground with a wound to the head.

There was no immediate official word on casualties.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Security

Forces

Gunfire

Protests

Alawite

UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
