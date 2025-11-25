News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland
Middle East News
25-11-2025 | 10:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian security forces use gunfire to disperse rival protests in Alawite heartland
Syrian security forces used gunfire on Tuesday to break up two rival groups of demonstrators in the coastal town of Latakia, heartland of the country's Alawite minority, witnesses and officials said.
Syria has been rocked by several episodes of sectarian violence since longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, who hails from the Muslim Alawite minority, was ousted by a rebel offensive last year and replaced by a Sunni-led government.
Witnesses said hundreds of Alawite protesters had gathered to demand a decentralized political system in Syria and the release of men they say were unjustly detained by the country's new authorities. Supporters of the government then gathered and began shouting insults at the Alawites.
About an hour into the Alawites' rally, gunshots were heard in Agriculture Square, one of two town squares where the protesters had gathered, according to two witnesses and videos verified by Reuters. One of the verified videos showed a man lying motionless on the ground with a wound to the head.
There was no immediate official word on casualties.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Security
Forces
Gunfire
Protests
Alawite
Next
UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Egypt protests Ethiopia's dam inauguration in letter to UN Security Council
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Egypt protests Ethiopia's dam inauguration in letter to UN Security Council
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:00
Iran to raise fuel prices under limited conditions
Middle East News
11:00
Iran to raise fuel prices under limited conditions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage
0
Middle East News
07:31
Maersk to return to Red Sea route as soon as conditions allow: CEO
Middle East News
07:31
Maersk to return to Red Sea route as soon as conditions allow: CEO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-24
Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'
World News
2025-10-24
Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
PM Salam hails UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing Palestine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
2
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
3
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
5
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
7
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More