Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, said the movement, guided by Hassan Nasrallah’s leadership and its field commanders, will not allow foreign powers to achieve their goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or covert schemes.



Speaking at a ceremony honoring commanders Ali Karki and Ibrahim Jazini, Raad accused hostile actors of targeting Lebanon and the region to undermine the resistance politically, economically, and socially, and of spreading narratives that salvation comes from complying with foreign demands, normalizing ties with Israel, or accepting its claims over Jerusalem and Palestine.



“These are the goals of those whose policies have repeatedly failed, thinking our people are unaware of their plots,” Raad said, adding that Hezbollah will not yield to external pressure or collaborators who have already been defeated.



