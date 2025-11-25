News
Maersk to return to Red Sea route as soon as conditions allow: CEO
25-11-2025 | 07:31
Shipping company Maersk will take steps to resume navigation through the Red Sea via the Suez Canal as soon as conditions allow, CEO Vincent Clerc said on Tuesday.
Maersk began diverting vessels away from the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea towards the southern tip of Africa in January 2024 after an attack on one of its ships by Yemen's Houthi militants, who attacked ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The company has been encouraged by the peace process in Gaza, which would establish freedom of navigation in the Bab al-Mandab strait that links the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, Clerc added in a joint press conference with Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie in Egypt.
"Given the significant progress in both Gaza and Bab al-Mandab, Maersk will take steps to resume navigation around the East West corridor via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, and normalize transit over time," Clerc said.
Maersk will resume navigating via the Red Sea "as soon as conditions allow, with the safety of our crew as a top priority," Clerc added.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
0
Middle East News
04:51
UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief
Middle East News
04:51
UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief
0
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
0
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
2
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
4
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
6
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
8
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
