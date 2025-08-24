Israel struck Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday, killing at least two people, according to the country's Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.



The Houthis' health ministry reported "two martyrs and 35 wounded" in the Israeli raid.



A Houthi security source told AFP that the air raid targeted a municipal building in central Sanaa, while the group's Al-Masirah TV reported that the two dead were in a strike on an oil company facility in the city.





AFP