Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 08:13
High views
Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Hamas' positive reaction to a peace deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and said the group was "ready for peace."
 
"Hamas has shown, as it has done many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region," Erdogan told a ceremony in Istanbul.
 
AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Tayyip Erdogan

Hamas

Donald Trump






