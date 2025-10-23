Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel's West Bank annexation bills: Joint statement

23-10-2025 | 12:12
Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel&#39;s West Bank annexation bills: Joint statement
Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel's West Bank annexation bills: Joint statement

More than a dozen Muslim and Arab states condemned on Thursday a pair of Israeli bills calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, in a joint statement reported by the Saudi state news agency.

The 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkey, as well as the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, said they "condemn in the strongest terms" the bills, which they called "a blatant violation of international law."

AFP

Middle East News

Muslim

Arab

States

Israel

West Bank

Saudi Arabia

Jordan

Turkey

