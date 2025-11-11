Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Iran wants to reach a "peaceful" nuclear agreement with the United States to resolve a decades-long dispute, but will not compromise its national security, the deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Tuesday.



The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.



In October, President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, "The hand of friendship and cooperation (with Iran) is open."



Reuters