Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Middle East News
11-11-2025 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran seeks &#39;peaceful nuclear deal&#39; with US, official says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Iran wants to reach a "peaceful" nuclear agreement with the United States to resolve a decades-long dispute, but will not compromise its national security, the deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Tuesday.

The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

In October, President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, "The hand of friendship and cooperation (with Iran) is open."

Reuters

Middle East News

seeks

'peaceful

nuclear

deal'

official

LBCI Next
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-21

US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-06

Iran says will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-06

Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More