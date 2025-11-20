News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
20-11-2025 | 04:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Two Syrian army soldiers were killed on Wednesday night in clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the outskirts of Raqqa, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Clashes
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
Raqqa
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
Lebanon News
05:25
Berri calls independence a daily test for Lebanon, praises army and southern resilience
0
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
Lebanon News
05:04
Lebanon expands southern deployment and readies donor initiative, PM tells Bloomberg
0
Variety and Tech
04:45
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
Variety and Tech
04:45
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
0
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
0
Middle East News
11:27
Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south
Middle East News
11:27
Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-14
IMF urges China 'rebalance' consumption, forecasts slowing growth
World News
2025-10-14
IMF urges China 'rebalance' consumption, forecasts slowing growth
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
0
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More