Ukraine is 'not losing' the war, Zelensky says

The outcome of the war in Ukraine is still in the balance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP in an exclusive interview on Friday, days before the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion.



"You can't say that we're losing the war. Honestly, we're definitely not losing it, definitely. The question is whether we will win. Yes, that is the question -- but it's a very costly question," Zelensky said.



AFP



