Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that at least five Islamic State group members, including a cell leader, were killed in U.S. strikes overnight in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the IS suspects were killed in the province's west and that the cell was responsible for operating drones in the area. Earlier, the U.S. military's Central Command had said it struck more than 70 targets in Syria.
AFP
