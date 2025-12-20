Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria

Middle East News
20-12-2025 | 12:56
High views
0min
Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria

The Israeli military said on Saturday its forces had arrested a suspected Islamic State group jihadist in Syria earlier this week and taken him back to Israel.

In a statement, the military said that on Wednesday "soldiers completed an operation in the area of Rafid in southern Syria to apprehend a suspected terrorist affiliated with ISIS".

"The suspect was transferred for further processing in Israeli territory," the statement said.

AFP

