Navalny 'murder' now a 'science-proven fact': Widow

The "murder" of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison in 2024 is now a "science-proven fact", his widow Yulia Navalnaya said Saturday after five European countries said Moscow used a lethal toxic on the Kremlin opponent.



"Two years ago I came on stage here and said that it was Vladimir Putin who killed my husband," Navalnaya said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.



"I was of course certain that it was a murder... but back then it was just words. But today these words have become science-proven facts," Navalnaya added.



AFP