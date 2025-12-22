High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

Middle East News
22-12-2025 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

A high-level Turkish delegation will visit Damascus on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and the implementation of a deal for integrating the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria's state apparatus, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The visit by Turkey's foreign and defense ministers and its intelligence chief comes amid efforts by Syrian, Kurdish and U.S. officials to show some progress with the deal. But Ankara accuses the SDF of stalling ahead of a year-end deadline.

Turkey views the U.S.-backed SDF, which controls swathes of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist organization and has warned of military action if the group does not honor the agreement.

Last week Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara hoped to avoid resorting to military action against the SDF but that its patience was running out.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkish

Team

Visit

Damascus

SDF

Integration

LBCI Next
Trump aides Sacks and Witkoff could face ethics probe over UAE deals, Semafor reports
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus

LBCI
World News
2025-11-29

Ukrainian team headed to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-12

Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week

LBCI
World News
2025-11-29

Macron to host Zelensky for talks in Paris on Monday: French presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-21

Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17

A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-20

Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:06

Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More