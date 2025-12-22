News
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Middle East News
22-12-2025 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
A high-level Turkish delegation will visit Damascus on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and the implementation of a deal for integrating the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria's state apparatus, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.
The visit by Turkey's foreign and defense ministers and its intelligence chief comes amid efforts by Syrian, Kurdish and U.S. officials to show some progress with the deal. But Ankara accuses the SDF of stalling ahead of a year-end deadline.
Turkey views the U.S.-backed SDF, which controls swathes of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist organization and has warned of military action if the group does not honor the agreement.
Last week Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara hoped to avoid resorting to military action against the SDF but that its patience was running out.
Reuters
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
2
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
3
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
4
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
5
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
7
Lebanon News
08:17
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
Lebanon News
08:17
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
8
Middle East News
05:19
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Middle East News
05:19
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
