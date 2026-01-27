Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000

27-01-2026 | 03:48
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
0min
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000

Lebanon’s ministries of interior and municipalities, and tourism, circulated a joint decision amending the official tariff for valet parking services.

According to the circular, the official service fee has been capped at LBP 400,000. “The official tariff set for the service fee shall not exceed four hundred thousand Lebanese lira (LBP 400,000), to be paid in exchange for receiving the customer’s vehicle and handing over the receipt to the valet parking attendant,” the decision said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tariff

Valet Parking

Fees

