Israel recognizes Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state

26-12-2025 | 09:44
Israel recognizes Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state
Israel recognizes Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel, along with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, signed a joint declaration with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah formalizing the recognition.

The statement said the declaration was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements initiated under President Donald Trump. Netanyahu congratulated Abdallah and praised his leadership, citing a shared commitment to stability and peace.

Netanyahu invited the Somaliland president to make an official visit to Israel. Abdallah, according to the statement, thanked Netanyahu for what he described as a historic decision and expressed appreciation for Israel’s efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional peace.

Reuters

