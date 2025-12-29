News
Three Turkish police, six Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown
29-12-2025 | 07:09
Three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday, the Interior Minister said, a week after more than 100 suspected IS members were detained for planning Christmas and New Year attacks.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said eight police and another security force member were wounded in a raid on a property in the town of Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara coast south of Istanbul. More than 100 addresses were raided nationwide early on Monday.
Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected IS militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.
Reuters
Turkish
Police
Islamic State
Militants
Killed
Clash
