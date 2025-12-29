Three Turkish police, six Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown

Middle East News
29-12-2025 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three Turkish police, six Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Three Turkish police, six Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown

Three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday, the Interior Minister said, a week after more than 100 suspected IS members were detained for planning Christmas and New Year attacks.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said eight police and another security force member were wounded in a raid on a property in the town of Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara coast south of Istanbul. More than 100 addresses were raided nationwide early on Monday.

Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected IS militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkish

Police

Islamic State

Militants

Killed

Clash

LBCI Next
Greece, Israel and Cyprus to step up joint exercises in eastern Mediterranean
Syrian state TV reports explosion heard near Mezzeh in Damascus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19

Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Two killed, three wounded in Manchester synagogue attack: UK police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-22

Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon

LBCI
World News
2025-12-16

Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Iraq parliament elects Halbousi as speaker in first post-election session

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-20

Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

PM Salam: Lebanese Cabinet sends financial gap law to Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Egyptian Ambassador hails Lebanon’s financial reform, pledges support for energy sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

President Aoun: Signing MoU with Egypt to meet Lebanon’s natural gas needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese FM holds meetings on Palestinian ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More