US, partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives since strikes in Syria

The U.S. military said on Tuesday that American and allied forces have killed or detained nearly 25 ISIS members since an airstrike in Syria earlier this month.



On December 19, the United States carried out large-scale airstrikes targeting dozens of ISIS positions in Syria in response to an attack on Americans.



In a statement, U.S. Central Command said its forces and partners in Syria killed at least seven ISIS members and detained others during 11 operations conducted between December 20 and 29. The operations also led to the destruction of four ISIS weapons caches.



Reuters