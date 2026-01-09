News
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
More than 50 protesters have been killed in nearly two weeks of demonstrations in Iran sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, a rights group said Friday.
"At least 51 protesters, including nine children under the age of 18, have been killed and hundreds more injured in the first thirteen days of the new round of nationwide protests in Iran," said the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, raising a previous toll of 45 issued the day earlier.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Protesters
Iran Human Rights
