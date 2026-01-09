News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
The European Union will grant Syria around 620 million euros ($722 million) this year and next for post-war recovery, bilateral support and humanitarian aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"After years of devastation under the Assad regime, Syria's recovery and reconstruction needs are immense, and I just could see (it) by my own eyes," she said during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus.
Von der Leyen said the EU wants to start talks on reviving a cooperation accord with Syria and that it will launch a new political partnership with the country, including high-level talks in the first half of 2026.
Reuters
Middle East News
EU
Syria
Millions
Recovery
Humanitarian
Aid
Ursula Von der Leyen
Next
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-06
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Lebanon News
2026-01-06
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
0
World News
2025-12-03
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
World News
2025-12-03
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
0
World News
2025-11-26
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
World News
2025-11-26
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:38
Yemen's main separatist group denies disbanding
Middle East News
05:38
Yemen's main separatist group denies disbanding
0
Middle East News
05:22
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
Middle East News
05:22
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
0
Middle East News
04:09
Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade
Middle East News
04:09
Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade
0
Middle East News
03:49
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Middle East News
03:49
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
4
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
5
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
6
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
7
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
8
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More