EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen

Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen

The European Union will grant Syria around 620 million euros ($722 million) this year and next for post-war recovery, bilateral support and humanitarian aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"After years of devastation under the Assad regime, Syria's recovery and reconstruction needs are immense, and I just could see (it) by my own eyes," she said during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Von der Leyen said the EU wants to start talks on reviving a cooperation accord with Syria and that it will launch a new political partnership with the country, including high-level talks in the first half of 2026.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

EU

Syria

Millions

Recovery

Humanitarian

Aid

Ursula Von der Leyen

LBCI Next
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-06

EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

LBCI
World News
2025-12-03

EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-26

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Yemen's main separatist group denies disbanding

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18

Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:00

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

LBCI
World News
14:23

French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More