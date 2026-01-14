Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran

Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow needs to continue working with Iran to implement their bilateral agreements, and that no third party can alter the nature of relations between the two countries.

Lavrov made the remarks during a press conference in Moscow.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on the same day that Tehran has warned neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces that it will respond to American bases if Washington carries out its threats to intervene in the protests in Iran.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

continue

working

LBCI Next
Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Russia prepared to expand ties with Iran in all areas: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Russia's Lavrov to meet Syrian counterpart for talks in Moscow

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group

LBCI
World News
2026-01-13

Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-13

UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:09

US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:56

Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More