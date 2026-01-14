Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow needs to continue working with Iran to implement their bilateral agreements, and that no third party can alter the nature of relations between the two countries.



Lavrov made the remarks during a press conference in Moscow.



A senior Iranian official told Reuters on the same day that Tehran has warned neighboring countries hosting U.S. forces that it will respond to American bases if Washington carries out its threats to intervene in the protests in Iran.



Reuters