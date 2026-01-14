News
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 06:27
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
A funeral ceremony began in Tehran on Wednesday for over 100 members of the security forces and other "martyrs" killed in the wave of protests that has rocked the Islamic republic, state television said.
The ceremony attended by thousands of people waving flags of the Islamic republic began with prayers being read out for the dead outside Tehran University, according to the images.
Rights groups say thousands of people are likely to have been killed in a crackdown by security forces on protests. But the authorities blame "rioters" who they say killed dozens of members of the security forces as well as innocent bystanders described as "martyrs."
AFP
Middle East News
rally
Tehran
funerals
security
force
personnel
killed
protests:
State
