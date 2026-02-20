Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

20-02-2026 | 12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Despite the 10- to 15-day deadline granted by U.S. President Donald Trump for negotiations with Iran before shifting to a military option, Israel continues to signal its readiness for a strike within an even shorter timeframe.

Although it stepped back from reports circulated Thursday that a U.S. strike would be carried out by the end of this week, Israel has kept its citizens at peak alert, citing the possibility of a preemptive Iranian attack that could mark the start of a war similar to the June war.

According to security officials, such an Iranian attack would involve sustained missile fire lasting for weeks and targeting population centers and key strategic sites, including electricity infrastructure and gas fields. The confrontation could also expand to multiple fronts.

While Israel said coordination and communication with Washington are ongoing, military officials confirmed the secret landing in Israel of an aircraft belonging to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.

Meanwhile, Israel’s air force continues to deploy its new defense systems across various areas, including the northern region.

