News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
10
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
10
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government
Middle East News
14-01-2026 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government
A spokesperson for the German government said on Wednesday that the country is open to strengthening relations with the new Syrian government, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.
The spokesperson told a regular press briefing, “The German government is, of course, open to strengthening relations and opening a new chapter with the Syrian government.”
He added that Berlin is closely following developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where recent clashes have resulted in fatalities, in close consultation with Damascus.
“The situation in Syria needs to be reassessed almost daily… I do not want to provide a new assessment of a specific situation right now. However, I believe we will have the opportunity to discuss it in more detail in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.
German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing a security and government source, that Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is expected to visit Berlin early next week.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
strengthening
Syrian
government
Next
French FM: Considering sending Eutelsat units to Iran
Lavrov: Russia must continue working with Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2025-11-02
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
0
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:24
Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International
Middle East News
14:24
Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
0
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
Middle East News
11:41
At least 3,428 killed in Iran crackdown on protesters: Rights group
0
World News
2026-01-13
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
World News
2026-01-13
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
2
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
3
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
Middle East News
04:56
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
4
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
03:59
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
6
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
Lebanon News
03:45
Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More