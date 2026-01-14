Germany: Open to strengthening ties with the Syrian government

A spokesperson for the German government said on Wednesday that the country is open to strengthening relations with the new Syrian government, adding that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.



The spokesperson told a regular press briefing, “The German government is, of course, open to strengthening relations and opening a new chapter with the Syrian government.”



He added that Berlin is closely following developments in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where recent clashes have resulted in fatalities, in close consultation with Damascus.



“The situation in Syria needs to be reassessed almost daily… I do not want to provide a new assessment of a specific situation right now. However, I believe we will have the opportunity to discuss it in more detail in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.



German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing a security and government source, that Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is expected to visit Berlin early next week.



Reuters