Hamas tells AFP ready to transfer Gaza governance to Palestinian committee

Hamas said Wednesday it was ready to transfer the governance of Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, while insisting the key Rafah border crossing be fully reopened within days.



"Protocols are prepared, files are complete, and committees are in place to oversee the handover, ensuring a complete transfer of governance in the Gaza Strip across all sectors to the technocratic committee," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.



Qassem added that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt "must be opened in both directions, with full freedom of exit and entry to the Gaza Strip, without any Israeli obstacles."



