Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

06-01-2026 | 08:19
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

At least 25 people have been killed in Iran during the first nine days of protests that started in the bazaar of Tehran over the plunging value of the currency and soaring inflation, according to rights groups.

The protests have spread to some cities in western and southern Iran but do not match the scale of unrest that swept the nation in 2022-23 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Hengaw, a Kurdish Iranian rights group, put the death toll at 25, including four people under 18. It said more than 1,000 people had been arrested. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 35 had been killed, including two law enforcement agents, in addition to 1,203 arrests, as of Tuesday.

Reuters

