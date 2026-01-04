Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

04-01-2026 | 07:08
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday, as protests over soaring inflation spread across the country prompting violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Deaths and arrests have been reported through the week both by state media and rights groups, though the numbers have differed. Reuters has not been able to verify the figures independently.

The protests are the biggest in three years and while smaller than some previous bouts of unrest to rattle the Islamic Republic, they come at a moment of vulnerability with the economy in tatters and international pressure building.



Reuters 
 

