Venezuela activist Javier Tarazona released after over 4 years in jail

World News
01-02-2026 | 09:57
High views
Venezuela activist Javier Tarazona released after over 4 years in jail
Venezuela activist Javier Tarazona released after over 4 years in jail

Renowned Venezuelan political activist Javier Tarazona was freed Sunday after more than four years in prison on charges including terrorism and treason, his brother told AFP.

"Javier is free at last," Rafael Tarazona told AFP of the latest step by interim president Delcy Rodriguez to free prisoners under pressure from the United States after it ousted Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

