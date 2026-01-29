News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey for talks on tensions with US
Middle East News
29-01-2026 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey for talks on tensions with US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with his counterpart Hakan Fidan on the recent developments in Iran and tensions with the United States, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack would be far worse. Trump has sent an "armada" to the Middle East and warned Tehran against killing anti-government protesters or restarting its nuclear program.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign
Minister
Visit
Turkey
Tensions
US
Next
Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'
Turkey plans to 'reinforce border security' if US attacks Iran: Official to AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-12
Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran
Middle East News
2025-12-12
Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran
0
World News
2026-01-21
Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters
World News
2026-01-21
Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters
0
World News
2025-11-24
Iran's foreign minister to hold Paris talks Wednesday: French ministry
World News
2025-11-24
Iran's foreign minister to hold Paris talks Wednesday: French ministry
0
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:03
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS
World News
08:03
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase
0
Middle East News
06:44
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
Middle East News
06:44
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
0
Middle East News
06:32
Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief
Middle East News
06:32
Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-24
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-24
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
0
World News
2025-10-02
Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla
World News
2025-10-02
Erdogan accuses Israel of 'brutality' against Gaza flotilla
0
World News
2026-01-09
US says it seized another tanker that tried to break Venezuela blockade
World News
2026-01-09
US says it seized another tanker that tried to break Venezuela blockade
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam meets international officials on sidelines of Doha Forum
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
3
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
5
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
6
World News
11:52
China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran
World News
11:52
China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran
7
Middle East News
13:18
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Middle East News
13:18
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
8
World News
11:13
Rubio says Iran's Islamic Republic 'weaker' than ever
World News
11:13
Rubio says Iran's Islamic Republic 'weaker' than ever
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More