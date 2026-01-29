Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with his counterpart Hakan Fidan on the recent developments in Iran and tensions with the United States, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Thursday.



U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack would be far worse. Trump has sent an "armada" to the Middle East and warned Tehran against killing anti-government protesters or restarting its nuclear program.





Reuters