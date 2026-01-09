UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated

09-01-2026 | 10:31
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be &#39;transparently&#39; investigated
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated

The U.N.'s human rights chief on Friday called for all protest deaths in Iran to be "independently and transparently" probed, while also expressing concern at the internet being cut in the country.

Volker Turk, in a statement, said he was "deeply disturbed by reports of violence" in the nationwide protests, saying: "Those responsible for any violations must be held to account in line with international norms and standards."

AFP

Middle East News

UN

Iran

Protests

Volker Turk

