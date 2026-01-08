News
Lebanese Cabinet reviews army plan to consolidate arms, calls for specific framework for north of Litani
Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Cabinet reviews army plan to consolidate arms, calls for specific framework for north of Litani
Lebanon's Cabinet approved most items on its agenda during a session chaired by President Joseph Aoun, including a draft law setting out special provisions for the appointment of teaching staff in pre-university higher education.
Information Minister Paul Morcos said the Cabinet would hold one or more additional sessions dedicated to discussing the file of teachers and educators.
The Cabinet also heard a briefing from Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal on the army's plan to consolidate arms across all Lebanese regions.
Ministers stressed the need to continue implementing the plan and to begin preparing a specific framework for the area north of the Litani River, based on a comprehensive assessment currently being prepared by the army command. That plan is to be presented and discussed in the following monthly report that the army commander will submit to the Cabinet in February.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, for his part, said that setting out a methodology and mechanisms for reconstruction had been placed on the Cabinet's agenda, underlining the government's seriousness in following up on the issue. He expressed hope that the framework would be approved as soon as possible after discussion and the introduction of any necessary amendments.
President Aoun met with Salam ahead of the session to review the items on the agenda. The army commander also attended part of the meeting, during which the Cabinet was briefed on the army's monthly report on the arms consolidation plan.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Cabinet
Army
Plan
Arms
Litani River
