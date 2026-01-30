Hamas calls for immediate opening of Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt

30-01-2026 | 05:50
Hamas calls for immediate opening of Gaza&#39;s Rafah crossing to Egypt
Hamas calls for immediate opening of Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt

Palestinian militant group Hamas called on Friday for Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt immediately in both directions.

In a statement, the group called for the "immediate transition to the second phase" of the U.S.-brokered truce in Gaza, namely its provision for the reopening of Rafah, as well as the entry of a technocratic Palestinian committee to administer the territory.

Israel has said it will reopen the crossing but with restrictions and without providing a date.



AFP
 
