Iraq says it will prosecute Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria

Middle East News
22-01-2026 | 09:06
High views
Iraq says it will prosecute Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria
Iraq says it will prosecute Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday it would begin legal proceedings against Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria after the rapid collapse of Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria triggered concerns over prison security.

The U.S. military said on Tuesday its forces had transferred 150 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq and that the operation could eventually see up to 7,000 detainees moved out of Syria. It cited concerns over prison security after the military setbacks suffered by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

An Iraqi military spokesperson confirmed that Iraq had received a first batch of 150 Islamic State detainees, including Iraqis and foreigners and said the number of future transfers would depend on security and field assessments. The spokesperson described the detainees as senior figures within the group.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said Iraqi courts would take "due legal measures" against the detainees once they are handed over and placed in specialized correctional facilities, citing the Iraqi constitution and criminal laws.

"All suspects, regardless of their nationalities or positions within the terrorist organization, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary," the statement said.



Reuters
 

